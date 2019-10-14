Official Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL fabric cases get leaked

Basic, fabric cases, are all you can get for your Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL phones, since Google is no longer accepting customizations since May. The situations seems to carry on with the upcoming Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL phones, and, since accessories were among the least leaked form the upcoming line-up, we get a closer look at the fabric cases Google will make available for the yet to be announced devices.

Thanks to Ishan Agarwal on Twitter, we find out that the colors will be black, blue, and grey. More could be added to the line-up, but if you’re planning on protecting your future Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL smartphone, these (above and below) seem to be your fabric case options.