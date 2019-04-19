We’ve been hearing so much about the budget Pixel 3 devices, dubbed Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL, that they’re barely holding any secrets. Considering that the main/standard Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL phones were among the ones that got the most leak attention, this is barely a surprise. What you see above are allegedly official renders of the two devices, but after seeing them in real life they’re just a confirmation of what we already know.

In terms of aspect, the two phones look identical, save for the screen size. They don’t have any notches but feature rather large bezels, and they both have 3.5mm headphone ports. If these renders are indeed official, as leaked, then the date displayed on the screen is important: Tuesday, May 7.

A recent report, based on an official Google Play wording, suggested the same date. This means that we’ll see the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL become official at the upcoming Google I/O 2019.

In terms of what you should expect, the Pixel 3a sill feature a 5.6-inch display, while the Pixel 3a XL a 6-inche screen. They will be powered by the Snapdragon 670 and Snapdragon 710 SoC, respectively, and feature the same 12MP camera present on the main/standard models. A 3,000mAh and a 3,430mAh battery is expected to power the two phones.

About the only missing detail is the pricing, so we can see exactly how budget these phones will end up becoming.