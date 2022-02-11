Official: OnePlus Nord CE 2 will arrive with a Dimensity 900 SoC

We are less than a week away from the official launch of the OnePlus Nord CE 2, as the company has already confirmed that it will announce this new device on Thursday, February 17. However, that’s not the only official detail that we have received from OnePlus, as the company has also confirmed what processor is coming under the hood of its upcoming device.

OnePlus has officially confirmed that its new OnePlus Nord CE 2 will arrive with a Dimensity 900 processor. The company’s official Instagram for India posted an image that reads MediaTek Dimensity 900 Chipset. The image also shows the name of the upcoming device and the phone’s launch date. In other words, it can’t get more official than this.

Rumors already suggested that the OnePlus Nord CE 2 would pack this processor inside, but more information still needs to be confirmed. For instance, we have received information from @ishanagarwal24 claiming that the Nord CE 2 will feature a 6.43-inch FHD AMOLED display with HDR10+ support. We also have a triple camera setup that packs a 64MP OmniVision sensor, an 8MP ultrawide and a 2MP camera, a 16MP selfie shooter, and a 4,500mAh battery. So now we only have to confirm the other details about the device.

He also posted an image of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G “Bahamas Blue” color option, which was spotted on OnePlus’ official website. Since we’re back to “official” content, we must remember that OnePlus also revealed that the Nord CE 2will feature support for 65W SuperVOOC fast wired charging, and it will still come with a 3.5mm headphone jack.

