Official One UI 4 with Android 12 is rolling out to Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Fold 3 foldables

Samsung has stepped up its game in recent years, and it started offering timely security patches and OS upgrades for its flagship devices. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 foldable flagship duo are the latest smartphones to join the One UI 4.0 team that’s based on Android 12.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 has been getting the stable and official build of One UI 4 in Korea, while the Galaxy Z Flip 3 has only started receiving the new update in Serbia (via SamMobile). The Flip 3 carries the firmware version of F711BXXU2BUKM, which should also reach more countries in the coming weeks.

If you have an eligible device, and you’re based in one of the supported regions, you can go to:

Settings

Tap on Software update

Then tap Download and Install

As always, we recommend backing up the entire device prior to upgrading to a new software version.

Korea and Serbia are likely just a first stage, test countries, and if all goes smoothly for Samsung, more regions should receive the new update in the coming weeks. Samsung has previously announced that all Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 foldables should be getting the new update in December, so be sure to be on the lookout.

The latest version of One UI 4 includes the Material You like accent colors which are based on the currently set wallpaper, and it brings better privacy and security features to protect private and confidential information. The new operating system also brings newly designed widgets, and several user interfaces have received a fresh new coat of paint.

What are your thoughts about the latest One UI 4.0 software from Samsung? Do you like the new design of the operating system, and do you plan to upgrade your device? Let us know in the comments below!

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G is the latest foldable flagship from Samsung. It has an IPX8 certificate, supports the S Pen, and comes with the powerful Snapdragon 888 chipset.