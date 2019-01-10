We have an official launch date for the Samsung Galaxy S10

After many rumors, we have finally gotten official information on behalf of Samsung. The next unpacked event where we will see the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S10 lineup has been given a date.

The new Samsung Galaxy S10 will be launched on February 20th. This is official information that confirms that the devices won’t be presented during MWC 2019 in Barcelona. The event will be held in San Francisco, California and it’s to start at 11:00 AM Pacific time. There is still no information about the prices, but at least we know that we’re getting plenty of Galaxy S10 variants to choose from. This includes the Galaxy S10 Lite, or now S10 E, and more 5G variants later on.