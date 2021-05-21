After divorcing HUAWEI, HONOR has entered a strategic partnership with Qualcomm. The company has announced that it will become one of the first Android OEMs featuring this latest chipset, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G, which will be found in one of the HONOR 50 series smartphones. Additionally, there’s a new HONOR Magic series of smartphones that will focus on imaging quality, which is said to leverage the most premium Qualcomm chipset.

The strategic partnership between Qualcomm and HONOR underlines HONOR’s efforts to fully embrace its global supply chain, says the company. HONOR says it will fully embrace the global supply chain and will continue to work closely with global leading partners in the industry to create more value for their customers.

HONOR is now allowed to be in partnership with Qualcomm

For the unaware, while being a HUAWEI subsidiary, HONOR wasn’t allowed to be part of the Qualcomm partnership. Hence, we saw no new HONOR products with Qualcomm chipsets in the past year. However, things are changing now. The HONOR brand has been sold by HUAWEI, and it is now eligible to employ and have access to chips from Qualcomm in its upcoming devices, which is exactly what the company is doing.

“As a global technology brand, HONOR has developed a strong network of industry-leading partners across our supply chain and our partnership with Qualcomm reinforces our commitment to working with global technology leaders,” said George Zhao, CEO of HONOR Device Co., Ltd at the ongoing Qualcomm China Tech Day 2021 summit.

He continued: “Capabilities that were developed in-house by HONOR are now implemented in our use of the powerful Snapdragon platform. We believe this collaboration will help unleash the ultimate potential of the product in our bid to deliver superior products and services to our customers around the world.”