Official Galaxy S22 Series cases show up ahead of Galaxy Unpacked event

Samsung already announced the date for its upcoming official Galaxy Unpacked event, which will be held on February 9. We already know that we can expect the latest Galaxy S22 series, the Galaxy Tab S8 series, and we might also see the new Galaxy Home Mini 2 Bixby smart speaker. The new cases for the premium flagship have shown up on a UK retailer’s website, giving us a closer look at the official accessories and the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Smart LED Cover Case

The new cases show up on MobileFun (via PhoneArena), which revealed the prices for the new accessories and some of the case designs for the premium handsets. First up, we have the Galaxy S22 Ultra Smart LED View Cover case, which is a classic Samsung accessory, and we’ve had similar cases for many years. The case provides an LED display, and it can show notifications and incoming calls. The case can also store credits cards and cash, and so far, we’ve only seen it in grey and black colors. The case is listed for £58.99 ($79), but it will likely be sold for around $59 or $60 in the US.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Silicone Cover

The silicone cover is also another basic and traditional case from Samsung. It’s stylish and a great protective case against scratches, drops, and scuffs. It supports everything you can imagine, including wireless charging and reverse wireless charging, NFC payments, and more. These Silicone cases are often available in several color options, and the retailer has four colors available, including Lavender, Black, Olive Green, and Red Burgundy). This case is listed for £24.99 ($33), and it will likely be sold for around $25-$30 in the US.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Clear View Cover

The Clear View cover is similar to the Smart LED case, but instead of having a dot-matrix display built-in, it has a cutout for a small portion of the display, which then adopts and uses it to show the time and notifications incoming calls, and more. It still offers excellent overall protection against scuffs, drops, and scratches, and it adds additional protection and functionality; it’s all-in-one. This case is listed for £48.99 ($65), and it will likely be sold for around $50 in the US.

There is also a clear Standing Cover, and a more protecting Standing Case listed on the site. Olixar’s cases are also listed that offer great overall protection at an affordable price tag. Luckily, we don’t have to wait long to see even more accessories, and rest assured; we’ll have our usual guides available for you to browse through.