Official Galaxy S10+ and Galaxy S10 renders reveal everything

In case the photo gallery that leaked last week, showing off Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ working prototypes, wasn’t enough to satisfy your curiosity, press renders that are claimed official have invaded the Internet. It’s just two out of the alleged three models, namely the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+.

The renders don’t seem to bring any new information to the table. We’re seeing the two phones both individually and side-by-side. The Galaxy S10 has a round punch hole for the front-facing camera, while the Galaxy S10+ has a larger one to accommodate two shooters.

The bezels, once again, seem to be as minimal as possible, with the earpiece being placed on the top edge of the device. On the back, the two look identical, with a triple-camera setup, LED flash, and heart-rate monitor. Since the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ will feature in-display fingerprint scanners, you won’t see any on the back. The Bixby button is still present on the left side, underneath the volume rockers, with the power button being the only one on the right.

Black, ‘Prism White,’ and some sort of green (we’re pretty sure Samsung’s marketing team will come up with some weird names for the shades) are tipped to be the color options.

There you have it! February 20 is the date of the Galaxy S10 Unpacked event, and we’ll be there to tell you all about it.