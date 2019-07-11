Samsung has been teasing the productivity features of the upcoming Galaxy Note10, to be unveiled on August 7, but, unlike Google who leaked its own Pixel 4, Samsung is silent about the looks of the upcoming devices. Thanks to earlier leaks, you have a pretty good idea on what to expect, and now, thanks to both WinFuture (Note10+) and Ishan Agarwal (Note10), we now get a set of official Galaxy Note10 renders, as well as Galaxy Note10+ materials.

The device you see above is the Galaxy Note10. You can easily spot it thanks to the triple-camera setup, and, what’s interesting, is that Samsung is taking a page from Huawei’s design once again, offering up, in tandem with a black version (below), a blue-purple-grey gradient. The renders also confirm the thin bezels, centered single punch-hole camera in the Infinity O display, as well as the curved design towards the edges.

You won’t be able to spot a fingerprint scanner, which implies that Samsung is using an in-display unit for biometrics.

If you’re wondering about the Galaxy Note10+, you can check out the render below. It will most likely also be available in black, but the render shows off the gradient model, which is probably what Samsung will likely push. We could spot two differences: the dead give-away, which is the camera arrangement on the back with fourth sensor, a ToF unit, and a slightly smaller punch hole. This could mean that the display is larger and the punch hole seems smaller in comparison, or that it’s just a render error.