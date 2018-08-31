No more Office 365 install limits starting October 2

If you are using Office 365 and have a Home or Personal subscription, you are limited in the number of devices you can install it on. Currently Home subscribers are limited to installing on 10 devices in total, and Personal limits subscribers to one PC or Mac, and one tablet. That is going to change as Microsoft is killing the install limits as of October 2, 2018.

According to the new policy, you will be able to install Office 365 on an unlimited number of devices. There is a catch, however, as you will only be able to stay signed in on up to five of those devices at the same time. Still, for most users, that’s plenty.

Additionally, Microsoft in increasing the number of licenses for Home subscribers. Starting October 2, instead of 5 licenses, you’ll get 6, meaning six people “with their own license and 1TB of OneDrive cloud storage each—for a total of 6TB“. You will also be able to manage your subscription from the Microsoft Account portal. Previously, subscribers could only do it from the Office website.