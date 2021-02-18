Microsoft has today launched the next iteration of its “one time purchase” suite of productivity apps, and unsurprisingly, the company is calling Office 2021. The company says Office 2021 will be available to purchase for single users as well as business users later this year, but the company has not revealed an exact release date or pricing information yet. However, Microsoft has assured that it currently has no plans to change the price for these products at the time of the release.

Microsoft Office 2021 will get five years of official support

The software giant adds that Office 2021 for Windows and macOS will be supported for five years, but the company hasn’t specified if it is talking about mainstream or extended support. For comparison, the Microsoft Office 2021 bundle came with 5 years of mainstream support and two 2 years of additional extended support. Additionally, Microsoft has also revealed that it will release both 32-and 64-bit versions of Office 2021.

Microsoft Office LTSC arrives in the second half of 2021

Separately, Microsoft has also introduced Office LTSC (Microsoft Office Long Term Servicing Channel), a suite of productivity tools targeted at clients that are not yet ready to fully move to the cloud-based workflow and run on systems that can not receive updates for extended periods of time. Microsoft also cites ‘process control devices on the manufacturing floor that are not connected to the internet, and specialty systems that must stay locked in time and require a long-term servicing channel’ as the ideal customers for Office LTSC.

Office LTSC is targeted at customers whose systems can't always remain connected to internet

Office LTSC will also get support for five years and will be released in the second half of 2021, but a commercial preview will be out in April. Office LTSC will bring accessibility improvements, dark mode in multiple apps, and general performance improvements across Word, Excel, Outlook, and PowerPoint. However, Microsoft also says in its announcement that the price of Office Professional Plus, Office Standard, and the individual apps is going up 10% at the time of wider public availability.