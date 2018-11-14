Other OS

Investor raise odds of success for Sprint/T-Mobile merger

Contents

Oppenheimer has issued 90 percent confidence that the merger between Sprint and T-Mobile will be approved by regulators.

According to FierceWireless, the analysts who authored the note also believe that as the fourth- and third-largest wireless carriers by subscriber base, respectively, come together, there’s a chance that an external group — DISH is suggested, though it has a fairly sparse spectrum portfolio — may come in as a new national player.

As investor consensus trends towards a positive outcome for the big networks, smaller virtual operators continue to hold anxiety on rates for wholesale access to Sprint’s and T-Mobile’s grid.

One such player, C Spire, has met with the FCC and has laid its requests in writing should the merger be allowed. The petition demands that the so-called “New T-Mobile” be mandated to continue offering network access “on a reasonable basis” and that the Sprint CDMA, which many MVNOs still utilize, be kept on for at least 5 years to allow them to migrate customers onto new devices.

The companies comprising the prospective New T-Mobile currently own Metro by T-Mobile, Boost Mobile and Virgin Mobile subsidiary carriers — the combined share of which are believed to total about 54 percent of the prepaid market.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Via
PhoneArena
Source
FierceWireless
Posted In
Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Other OS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables, Windows
Tags
business, carriers, FCC, government, merger, MVNO, News, Prepaid, Rumors, Sprint, T-Mobile, US
, , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.
OnePlus 6T - The Need For Speed