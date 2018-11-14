Investor raise odds of success for Sprint/T-Mobile merger

Oppenheimer has issued 90 percent confidence that the merger between Sprint and T-Mobile will be approved by regulators.

According to FierceWireless, the analysts who authored the note also believe that as the fourth- and third-largest wireless carriers by subscriber base, respectively, come together, there’s a chance that an external group — DISH is suggested, though it has a fairly sparse spectrum portfolio — may come in as a new national player.

As investor consensus trends towards a positive outcome for the big networks, smaller virtual operators continue to hold anxiety on rates for wholesale access to Sprint’s and T-Mobile’s grid.

One such player, C Spire, has met with the FCC and has laid its requests in writing should the merger be allowed. The petition demands that the so-called “New T-Mobile” be mandated to continue offering network access “on a reasonable basis” and that the Sprint CDMA, which many MVNOs still utilize, be kept on for at least 5 years to allow them to migrate customers onto new devices.

The companies comprising the prospective New T-Mobile currently own Metro by T-Mobile, Boost Mobile and Virgin Mobile subsidiary carriers — the combined share of which are believed to total about 54 percent of the prepaid market.