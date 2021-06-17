Facebook is bringing advertisements to your virtual reality with its Oculus. The company has announced that it will begin testing advertisements inside its virtual reality Oculus headsets in partnership with several game developers. As of now, this is a test with a handful of apps. Facebook will see how it goes and then incorporate feedback from developers and the community to provide more details on when ads may become more broadly available across the Oculus Platform and the Oculus mobile app.

The advertisements will start appearing in Blaston, an action game, and in other Oculus games over the coming weeks. However, Facebook says that the new addition will not change its privacy or advertising policies. While testing advertisements in Oculus apps, Facebook will get new information like whether you interacted with an advertisement. If you did, it would let Facebook know if you clicked on the advertisement for more information or if you hid the advertisement. That said, this test doesn’t change how your Oculus data is processed or how it informs advertisements.

Oculus ads will follow Facebook’s advertising principles. Further, Facebook will let you manage the ads you see. Hence, it is including controls to hide specific ads or hide ads from an advertiser completely. You can also access more detailed Ad Preferences from any ad via our “Why am I seeing this ad?” interface.

“Our primary focus at Facebook Reality Labs (FRL) is to bring more people into VR, advance the consumer experience, and make progress on our longer-term augmented reality initiatives. We’re also exploring new ways for developers to generate revenue—this is a key part of ensuring we’re creating a self-sustaining platform that can support a variety of business models that unlock new types of content and audiences. It also helps us continue to make innovative AR/VR hardware more accessible to more people,” said the company.