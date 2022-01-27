Oculus VR renamed itself to Meta Quest VR

Facebook evolved to become Meta last year in October, and it brought several name changes, although not much has changed from a user perspective. It appears that Meta is trying to Meta-ify all of its business with its new name, and it renamed Oculus VR to Meta Quest.

Meta Quest is the new name for the Virtual Reality division of Meta, and it’s not something that none of us expected to see change (via XDA-Developers). Oculus had several problems in the past, mainly, forcing users to sign in using a Facebook account. Needless to say, not many people were a fan of the technique, and Facebook eventually dropped the requirement after a backslash.

The new name should help Meta rename its new, and most important VR division to show that it takes the “Metaverse” very seriously. The company has also renamed its Twitter account from Oculus to Meta Quest, and the branding is already in place throughout the website, social media, and other places on the Meta-universe.

Future products will launch under the Meta Quest branding, and previous products such as the Oculus Quest 2 have been rebranded to Meta Quest 2. It’s possible that products with the old branding will be sold until there is stock left, and new devices will likely come with the Meta Quest branding and logo on the products themselves and likely on the packaging.

Meta has previously announced that it intends to spend billions of dollars developing the new AR and VR universe on the platform and creating new hardware, software, and content to help populate the virtual world with new products, environments, and more. Some of the money will also be used to help boost creators’ content on the new platform. We also heard reports of Meta halting the development of its mixed reality operating system.