October 30 also date of Apple’s Mac and iPad Pro event

The OnePlus 6T won’t be the only game in New York to watch on October 30.

Apple has just announced that it is holding a special event on the same day and just across the East River in Brooklyn. It will begin one hour before its competing event at 10am Eastern.

It is highly expected that new iPad Pro models will debut. Previous reporting also indicates that the MacBook Air will be transformed into the company’s most affordable portable macOS machine. A Mac Mini refresh is also in the cards. It would also be an opportune time to launch the AirPower wireless charging pad that has gone unspoken of for much of the past year.

One of a series of 10 artistic interpretations of the Apple logo is made to appear with each loading of the company’s events webpage — it has been very keen to show off creative works made using the Apple Pencil and iPad Pro.

Keep your eyes peeled: this busy month isn’t over yet.

