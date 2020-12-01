NVIDIA has today launched a new GPU in the RTX 3000 family and is calling it the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti. Notably, NVIDIA claims that it offers more power than the GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER (which costs $699) despite being priced significantly lower at $399. The card is primarily projected as an affordable, latest-gen entry point into the world of ray-traced games and appears to be a great option for 1440p gaming, somewhat like the Xbox Series S. It will be up for grabs starting tomorrow, December 2. NVIDIA is also offering a free one-year subscription of its cloud-based game streaming service, NVIDIA GeForce Now, with the purchase of its new card in select markets.

The GeForce 3060 Ti is based on the Ampere architecture that comes with enhanced ray-tracing cores and the AI-processing Tensor cores. NVIDIA says the new RT cores and the 3rd-generation tensor cores both offer a 2x throughput. Talking in numbers, the new GPU offers 4,864 CUDA cores with a base clock speed of 1.41GHz, while boost frequency goes up to 1.67GHz. There is 8GB of GDDR6 memory, support for DLSS and Direct X12 Ultimate.

Armed with support for the in-house Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSSS) tech, the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti is claimed to deliver higher frame rates and paves the doors for more refined visuals. It also brings the proprietary Reflex tech to the table that boosts the responsiveness of games by minimizing input lag, while the NVIDIA Broadcast tech allows users to take advantage of virtual backgrounds, motion capture, and noise removal during video calls.

With the arrival of its new GPU, the GeForce Experience tool has also received a few tweaks, as it now automatically creates overclocking profiles for an advanced GPU Tuning experience, while the updated in-game overlay now shows performance stats, temperatures, and latency metrics. The GeForce RTX 3060 Ti will be available in Founders Edition flavor from NVIDIA as well as custom boards provided by third-party partners such as Zotac, Asus, and MSI among others.