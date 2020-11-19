When it comes to cloud-based game streaming services, Apple has so far not allowed the likes of Google’s Stadia, Microsoft’s xCloud and NVIDIA’s GeForce Now on the App Store due to certain policies. However, it appears that users in the iOS ecosystem can finally enjoy the perks of cloud-based game streaming, starting with NVIDIA’s GeForce Now. That particular solution is called a web app.

Play your favorite PC games on your iPhone or iPad.



GeForce NOW is streaming on iOS Safari, in beta, starting today. 🌩️🤝📱



Learn more: https://t.co/bsLASlq4E1 pic.twitter.com/jJRgxxJWAR — 🌩️ NVIDIA GeForce NOW (@NVIDIAGFN) November 19, 2020

NVIDIA has today announced that it is launching a web app for its GeForce Now game streaming service that will work on iPhones and iPads via the Safari browser. Starting today, iPhone and iPad users can enjoy NVIDIA’s GeForce Now game streaming service by visiting play.geforce.now.com via Safari browser. However, you need to have a compatible controller such as Razer’s Kishi to play a game via cloud on your iPhone or iPad. Do keep in mind the GeForce Now web app is currently in the beta testing phase for iOS.

While that is definitely good news, there is more in tow. Google has today announced that it will begin testing a progressive web app for Stadia on iOS in the coming weeks. “This will be the first phase of our iOS progressive Web application. As we test performance and add more features, your feedback will help us improve the Stadia experience for everyone. You can expect this feature to begin rolling out several weeks from now,” the company said in a statement.

As you might have heard, the first phase of iOS support is coming to Stadia! Stay tuned for more to come. https://t.co/RECHwxl5Iz pic.twitter.com/Yj8bFaAG3R — Stadia (@GoogleStadia) November 19, 2020

However, the company is yet to share a concrete launch date or additional technical details of the Stadia PWA (Progressive Web App) for iOS. Google’s announcement coincides with the 1-year anniversary of Stadia’s debut. In a separate blog post, the company also revealed Stadia users who purchase Cyberpunk 2077 before December will get Stadia Premiere Edition as a freebie.

However, it appears that the circle of all three major games streaming services – Stadia, xCloud, and GeForce Now – will soon be complete on iOS, despite their inability to exists as a functional app on the App Store. Last month, Xbox chief Phil Spencer reportedly told employees that Microsoft also plans to bring xCloud to iPhones and iPads through a “direct browser-based solution.” Microsoft’s approach sounds similar to what NVIDIA and Google are doing with their respective cloud-based game streaming services.