NVIDIA unveiled its latest entry-level desktop graphics card – the RTX 3060 – a month ago. Back then though, the company only revealed that it will be available in late February, without revealing a specific release date. That is finally changing. NVIDIA has today announced that the GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card will be up for grabs starting February 25. As per the company’s original launch announcement, the likes of Asus, EVGA, Gigabyte, MSI, PNY, and Zotac will offer its latest graphics solution.

It will set you back by $329 in the US

At the moment, the official NVIDIA online shop has not listed the GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, but the slightly more powerful RTX 3060 Ti is already up for grabs starting at $399.99 for the Founder’s Edition. As for the vanilla GeForce RTX 3060 desktop graphics card, it will set you back by $329 in the US.

Image: NVIDIA

Based on the Ampere architecture, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 desktop-class GPU comes equipped with 3,584 CUDA cores and has a base clock speed of 1.32GHz (and boost frequency of 1.78GHz). You get 12GB GDDR6 memory with a 192-bit memory interface. NVIDIA has armed it with the improved second-gen ray-tracing cores and the more efficient third-gen Tensor cores.

3,584 CUDA cores, 12GB GDDR6 memory, and DirectX 12 Ultimate support

As far as features go, the GeForce RTX 3060 offers support for DirectX 12 Ultimate and a host of NVIDIA’s proprietary technology that includes DLSS (to boost frame rates and improve graphics), NVIDIA Reflex (for reducing input lag and making games more responsive), and NVIDIA Broadcast (an advanced suite of audio and video tools) to name a few.

Taking about raw performance gains, the new NVIDIA offering is said to bring 2x boost at rester performance and 10x improvement in ray-tracing performance (compared to the GeForce GTX 1060 GPU). Plus, the new Resizeable BAR PCI Express technology allows the CPU to access the entire GPU memory at once for a higher performance boost while playing demanding games.