NVIDIA unveils new RTX GPUs for professionals, upgrades Omniverse

NVIDIA announced several new professional RTX GPUs at its GPU Technology Conference (GTC) yesterday, aimed at creative professionals. The company launched the new NVIDIA RTX A5500 GPU for desktop, and several other GPUs for creators and professionals that will be used in laptops.

The new NVIDIA RTX A5500 GPU features 10,240 CUDA cores, 80 second-generation RT cores, 320 third-generation Tensor cores, and up to 24GB of VRAM with 768GB/s of memory bandwidth. Two of the same GPUs can provide up to 48GB of memory, thanks to NVLink (via XDA-Developers).

When it comes to laptops, NVIDIA announced the new RTX A500, A1000, A2000 8GB, A3000 12GB, A4500, and A5500. The highest A5500 GPU is the laptop version of the desktop GPU, and it features 7,424 CUDA cores, 58 RT Cores, 232 Tensor cores, 16GB of VRAM with 512GB/s memory bandwidth. The new graphics card will be more efficient for more graphics-intensive tasks, and they’ll be featured in new laptops.

The new desktop RTX 5500 GPU is available from today from resellers and system builders, and the new laptops with the new RTX GPUs are also going to be sold soon.

NVIDIA also announced the new Omniverse Cloud subscription service that will allow creative professionals to access Omniverse anywhere remotely. The service will allow creators to access and edit various 3D scenes without having to transfer all the assets locally to the device, and this also doesn’t require the hardware to come equipped with a physical RTX GPU. The Omniverse platform will support a lot of different apps, all aimed for creative professionals to create together in-real time, and to edit and access their graphics-intensive content on-the-go.