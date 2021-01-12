NVIDIA has had a busy day at CES 2021 today. The company has just announced the RTX 30 series GPUs for laptops based on the Ampere architecture. The new mobile GPUs announced by NVIDIA include the GeForce RTX 3080, GeForce RTX 3070, and the GeForce RTX 3060. The first wave of laptops powered by the GeForce RTX 3080 and 3070 will hit the shelves starting January 26, while machines rocking the GeForce RTX 3060 GPU will make their way to the market next month.

Higher efficiency, better performance and refined acoustics

Based on the 3rd Gen Max-Q technology, the new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs for laptops are claimed to offer up to 2x ray-tracing throughput, thanks to the second-gen ray-tracing cores. Additionally, the 3rd gen tensor cores are also claimed to be 2x more capable compared to last-gen GPUs based on the Turing architecture. And thanks to support for the proprietary NVIDIA Reflex technology, the new laptop GPUs are said to further reduce latency and boost responsiveness.

Tap to see full sized image in a new tab (Image: NVIDIA)

The third-gen Max-Q design is claimed to offer general improvements in areas such as efficiency, performance, battery, and even acoustics. With the RTX 30 series laptop graphics, NVIDIA is also introducing the Dynamic Boost 2.0 technology that relies on AI to adjust power uptake by the CPU, GPU, and GPU on a per-frame basis. This tech will be enabled by default on all laptops powered by the new NVIDIA mobile GPUs.

Over 70 laptops with GeForce RTX 30 series GPU will debut this month

Another new tech debuting with the RTX 30 series GPUs for laptops is Whisper Mode 2.0 that is baked at the system level and dynamically adjusts settings (CPU, GPU, and game presets) as well as fan speed to offer the best audio output. Additionally, the Resizable BAR technology allows a laptop’s CPU to access the entire graphics memory of a GPU to boost performance (read: higher frame rates) while gaming. This feature will be available via driver updates.

As for the laptops powered by NVIDIA’s new RTX 30 series mobile GPUs, some have already been announced such as the Razer Blade 15 Advanced, Alienware m15 R4 and m17 R4, Asus TUF Gaming Dash F15, MSI GS66, and the Lenovo Legion 7 among others.

GeForce RTX 3060 – An entry-level RTX 30 series desktop GPU\

Image: NVIDIA

In addition to RTX 30 series Max-Q graphics, NVIDIA has also unveiled the cheapest Ampere-based desktop GPU today – the GeForce RTX 3060. Priced at $329, it will be up for grabs next month and is being marketed as the entry-point into NVIDIA’s updated family of desktop graphics in the RTX 30 series. It is claimed to offer 2x boost at rester performance and 10x improvement in ray-tracing performance vis-a-vis the aging GeForce GTX 1060 GPU, one of the company’s most popular graphics cards.

GeForce RTX 3060 desktop GPU will hit the shelves in February

It packs 12GB of GDDR6 memory, and comes with the usual set of enhancements such as Resizeable BAR, second-gen ray-tracing cores, 3rd-gen Tensor cores to make the most its DLSS technology, NVIDIA Reflex, and NVIDIA Broadcast to name a few. Following is a graphical representation of the performance boost offered by the new NVIDIA desktop-class GPU:

Tap to see full sized image in a new tab (Image: NVIDIA)