NVIDIA took to Twitter to post a teaser for something that will be announced on August 31. The tweet posted from NVIDIA GeForce Twitter account simply says “#UltimateCountdown,” accompanied by a video of a star going supernova. Further, the account has updated its header image with another teaser that mentions “21 days. 21 years.”

The graphics card maker is likely to announce something big, as indicated by the supernova tease. Rumors have it that the company might be planning to launch its new Ampere graphics cards on September 9. Before that, it could be launching RTX 3000 Series cards including a GeForce RTX 3080 successor to the RTX 2080.

Moreover, Wccftech speculates that the teaser mention of 21 years might be related to the original GeForce 256 GPU. It’s been almost 21 years since the GeForce 256 launched back in 1999. Moreover, if you multiply 256 by 21 you get 5,376, which is a core count that was leaked recently, as noted by Wccftech.

Via: The Verge