NVIDIA Shield TV finally gets Android TV 11

NVIDIA made two announcements today, and it introduced an updated RTX 3080 with 12GB of VRAM, and it also announced the much-anticipated Android TV 11 for its NVIDIA Shield TV device. The Shield TV is a streaming device that lets users stream content from various services such as AppleTV, Disney+, YouTube, Netflix, and many more. The platform also allows users to stream games using the NVIDIA GeForce NOW service, and it also supports XBOX, Playstation, and Shield controllers for playing games.

NVIDIA decided to skip Android TV 10 back in August last year due to minimal changes done to the operating system, and it didn’t announce a timeline on when their devices would be updated. There were reports of Android TV 11 Beta testing around October, but no official date was set on when the upgrade might arrive. It appears that date is today, and NVIDIA calls it as “Shield Experience 9.0.0” (via XDA-Developers)

The new Shield Experience 9.0.0 comes with Android TV 11, and it comes with new “privacy features, and a new default keyboard with built-in text to speech capabilities.” There are a number of other improvements and upgrades that can be found in the software, and there are also more supported games available to play. It’s also impressive that NVIDIA is still supporting the original Shield model made in 2015, and the update will be available to most of NVIDIA’s devices.

Other Enhancements:

Includes Android security patch level September 2021

Adds support for aptX compatible Bluetooth headsets

Adds option to automatically disconnect Bluetooth devices on sleep

Adds option to match content audio resolution (high resolution audio)

Adds new Gboard keyboard option

Adds new Energy saver setting for additional power customization

Adds Stadia button support to XBOX, Playstation, and SHIELD controllers

Additional bug fixes