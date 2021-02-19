The huge industry-wide semiconductor crisis has affected domains ranging from consumer electronics to automobiles. Among the worst hit was the gaming segment, triggering a massive shortage of new GPUs as well the next-gen consoles powered by them. And to further exacerbate the problem for gaming enthusiasts, cryptocurrency miners also called their dibs on the new wave of graphics cards. NVIDIA is trying to address the crypto-induced shortage by throttling its latest GPU – the GeForce RTX 3060 – to deter cryptominers from buying it and ensuring that gamers get their hands on it.

NVIDIA is reducing the hash rate of its GeForce RTX 360 GPU by half

The GeForce RTX 3060 will be up for grabs starting February 25, and before it could go on sale, the company has made the move. NVIDIA says that the RTX 3060 drivers will detect cryptocurrency mining algorithms and reduce the hash rate – which is essentially the cryptocurrency mining efficiency – by a margin of 50%. With its decision to halve the hash rate, NVIDIA says it is preserving GeForce RTX GPUs for gamers.

NVIDIA is launching CMP HX series of GPUs for miners

Image: NVIDIA

However, NVIDIA is not alienating cryptocurrency miners. In fact, the company is catering to them with a new line of CMP HX GPUs that are tailormade for cryptomining. The graphics hardware giant has launched a total of four NVIDIA CMP HX series GPUs – 30HX, 40HX, 50HX, and 90HX – to address the demands of Ethereum miners.

CMP HX GPUs come with certain design tweaks to make them more efficient at cryptomining

The CMP HX GPUs come with a few design tweaks that make them an even better solution for mining cryptocurrency compared to the graphics cards made for consumer PCs. “For instance, CMP lacks display outputs, enabling improved airflow while mining so they can be more densely packed. CMPs also have a lower peak core voltage and frequency, which improves mining power efficiency,” NVIDIA said in its announcement.

The fully open, airflow-optimized bracket design of the new cryptomining GPUs ensures that multiple graphics cards can be controlled by a single CPU. The new NVIDIA CMP HX GPUs will be offered by the likes of Asus, EVGA, Gigabyte, MSI, and PC Partner among others.