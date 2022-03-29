NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti is now official for $1999

But you might not be able to buy it before it's sold out

NVIDIA today announced the latest graphics card to join its lineup of unavailable cards, the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti. It’s the latest flagship graphics card from the company, and it improves on the already existing RTX 3090, which was announced in September 2020.

The latest RTX 3090 Ti has 10,752 CUDA cores, compared to the 10,496 in the RTX 3090. The boost clock goes up to 1.86GHz, while the base clock is slightly higher at 1.67GHz. The memory configuration is the same as the RTX 3090 at 24GB GDDR6X, although the speed of the card has increased from 19.5 Gbps to 21 Gbps, and it has a 384-bit memory interface width. The card has

Digging further down into the specifications, the GPU supports the same technologies as the RTX 3090, the same 2nd generation ray-tracing cores, same 3rd generation tensor cores, same Ampere architecture, NVIDIA DLSS, PCI Express Gen 4, NVLINK, and more. The Ray Tracing cores went from 82 to 84 cores, and Tensor cores from 328 to 336. The RTX 3090 Ti has 40 TFLOPS of single-precision performance, compared to 35 TFLOPS of the standard 3090.

The maximum digital output resolution is 7,680 x 4,320 (8K), and it has the same display connectors with HDMI, and three DisplayPort outputs. It supports up to four external monitors, and it has HDCP 2.3. The card itself is also the same size as the RTX 3090, and it measures 313 x 138 mm, or 12.3” x 5.4”.

The maximum GPU temperate is 92 Celsius, compared to the 93 Celsius for the 3090, and it has up to 450W Graphics Card Power. Due to the higher power consumption, NVIDIA also recommends at least an 850W power supply instead of the 750W in RTX 3090 GPUs. The card will require three PCIe 8-pin cables, or 450W or greater PCIe Gen 5 cable.

The new Founder Edition of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti costs $1,999 in the US, and it’s currently only listed at BestBuy, which requires an account to make a purchase. Given the current situation of GPUs and chip shortages, expect the card to sell out immediately. It’s unclear how many units will be available at the beginning, but we expect that scalpers will get to work and buy most of the stock the moment they become available.