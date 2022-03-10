NVIDIA GeForce NOW offers RTX 3080 one-month memberships for $19.99 per month

NVIDIA today announced that GeForce NOW, powered by the RTX 3080 graphics will be available for only $19.99 per month. Users will now be able to sign up to the cloud streaming platform for a one-month plan, instead of the dedicated six-month plan that was previously available.

NVIDIA GeForce NOW is one of the best cloud gaming services available today that offers an extensive library of games, and excellent streaming performance with ray-tracing, and other class-leading features at affordable and low prices. The new one-month membership will allow more gamers to join the platform, and the existing six-month tier will remain available.

The GeForce NOW RTX 3080 membership tier offers excellent graphics, comparable to a powerful gaming rig, says the press announcements. NVIDIA says that the new RTX 3080 tier offers up to 1440p resolution at 120 frames per second on any device and 1440p or 1600p at 120 FPS on Macs, and 4K HDR at 60 FPS on the SHIELD TV.

Users who sign up for the six-month RTX 3080 membership tier will get one month free, and the plan will go for $99.99. NVIDIA also shared that Founders members who have been using the cloud gaming service since the beginning will also receive 10% off of their subscription price.

Additionally, NVIDIA also added six more games to its gaming library, including_Buccaneers!_,Distant Worlds 2,Ironsmith Medieval Simulator,Bus Driver Simulator,Martha is Dead,Survival Quiz CITY. LG also announced that some of its smart TVs are now supporting the NVIDIA GeForce NOW cloud gaming service.