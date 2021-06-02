NVIDIA is adding two new graphics cards to its portfolio – the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and GeForce RTX 3070 Ti. Succeeding the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti graphics card that was launched late in 2018, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti will be available globally June 3 onwards starting at $1,199. As for the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, it builds upon the success of RTX 2070 Super and will be up for grabs starting at $599 next week.

Both the new graphics cards are based on the Ampere architecture and come armed with the full suite of in-house solutions such as NVIDIA DLSS, NVIDIA Reflex, NVIDIA Studio, Resizeable BAR, and NVIDIA Broadcast to name a few. ASUS, Colorful, EVGA, Gainward, Galax, GIGABYTE, Inno3D, MSI, Palit, PNY, and Zotac are among the brands that will be selling NVIDIA’s new graphics cards globally in the coming weeks. Of course, the Limited-edition NVIDIA Founders Edition boards will also be up for grabs too.

Starting with the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, it features 8GB of GDDR6X memory and packs 6144 CUDA cores with a peak frequency of 1.77GHz. Employing the second-gen Tensor cores and third-gen ray-tracing cores, the card demands 290W juice when connected to a system with a 750W supply.

NVIDIA claims that its new mid-range GPU provides a 1.5x gain in performance when compared to the RTX 2070 Super, while the frame rate boost achieved by it stands at 2x when pitted against the GTX 1070Ti, if you still have that old card from 2017 powering your PC.

As for the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, it sits a notch below the monstrous GeForce RTX 3090. However, NVIDIA is calling GeForce RTX 3080 Ti its latest flagship GPU which takes over the crown from GeForce RTX 2080 Ti. The latest NVIDIA offering has 10240 CUDA cores with a peak clock speed of 1.67GHz. It comes equipped with 12GB of GDDRX memory. This one is also reliant on a 750W system power supply, while the card itself sucks up 350W juice.