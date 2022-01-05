NVIDIA debuts low-cost RTX 3050, new laptop GPUs, and more at CES 2022

NVIDIA has announced a couple of more additions to its GPU lineup at CES 2022. The newly announced lineup includes the GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, the most affordable GPU of the RTX 30 lineup, and a couple of more GPUs for laptops. The RTX 3050 starts at $249 and undercuts the $330 RTX 3060 by $80.

NVIDIA RTX 3050

NVIDIA says that 50-class GPU offers gamers great performance and the latest architecture design at an affordable price. And the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 builds on it by bringing the RTX 30 series GPU to the sub $250 price tag. The RTX 3050 is designed on the same NVIDIA Ampere architecture as the other RTX 30 GPUs.

It comes with 2nd generation RT Cores for ray tracing and 3rd gen Tensor Cores for DLSS and AI. NVIDIA says that the 3050 GPU is the first 50-class GPU that will allow gamers to play ray traced games at over 60 FPS. It comes with 8GB of GDDR6 memory, and also supports NVIDIA Reflex that allows gamers to minimize system latency in games, In addition, it supports the NVIDIA Broadcast app for AI-powered voice and video, NVIDIA Encoder for great streaming, and NVIDIA Studio to accelerate and enhance creative applications.

NVIDIA's VP of global GeForce marketing Matt Wuebbling says that 75% of the gamers are still reliant on the old GTX platform. He says that the 3050 is a gateway for them to upgrade to the latest NVIDIA GPUs at a low cost. NVIDIA says the 3050 will be available for purchase from January 27th.

RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti Laptop GPUs

In addition to the low-cost 3050 GPU, NVIDIA also unveiled the RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti Laptop GPUs. This is the first time when 80 Ti GPUs are made available for laptops. The 3080 Ti for laptops feature 16GB GDDR6 memory and promises 120fps+ gaming at 1440p resolution. It will be available starting February 1 and will start at $2499. NVIDIA also unveiled the RTX 3070 Ti. The company says the GPU is 70% faster than the previous-gen GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER and offers excellent 1440p performance. It'll also be available in February for $1499.

For creators looking for the ultimate laptop for your work, we are also announcing new NVIDIA Studio laptops. Featuring the latest RTX 3080 Ti GPUs, these laptops are on average 7 times faster than the latest MacBook Pro 16 M1 Max in 3D renderers. With hardware-accelerated ray tracing, AI, and NVIDIA’s high-performance video processor, these laptops are the perfect tool for any creator workflow.

Lastly, NVIDIA has also announced that more games have been enhanced using RTX, including The Day Before, Rainbow Six Extraction, Escape from Tarkov, and Dying Light 2 Stay Human. The company has also a new category of esports displays: 1440p resolution, 27-inch form factor, operating at up to 360Hz with new Esports Vibrance and Reflex Latency Analyzer features.