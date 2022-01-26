NVIDIA ARM deal is now unlikely to happen

It's been a while since NVIDIA announced its intentions of acquiring ARM for a deal worth $40 billion. Since then, the deal hasn't been completed as the company hasn't got approval from regulators yet and has hit major roadblocks on the way.

According to a new report from Bloomberg, NVIDIA is now planning to walk away from the deal after not getting the approval to acquire ARM even one and half years later. Instead, ARM owner Softbank is planning to take the company public and raise the capital the other way.

Nvidia has told partners that it doesn’t expect the transaction to close, according to one person, who asked not to be identified because the discussions are private. SoftBank, meanwhile, is stepping up preparations for an Arm initial public offering as an alternative to the Nvidia takeover, another person said.

Ever since NVIDIA expressed its interest in acquiring ARM, big tech companies like Qualcomm, Google, and Intel have raised several complaints with the respective antitrust bodies in various regions. Currently, the acquisition intention is currently being investigated in the United Kingdom, United States, Europe, and China.

The initial agreement is set to expire in September 2022, and with the clock running out, NVIDIA is unlikely to renew the agreement since it hasn't gotten the approval in last 18 months.

Both Nvidia and Arm’s leadership are still pleading their case to regulators, according to the people, and no final decisions have been made.

