NVIDIA has just launched its RTX 30 series GPUs based on the new Ampere architecture, which succeeds the Turing architecture on which the RTX 20 series was based. The company has introduced three new graphics cards – the beastly RTX 3090 for 8K gaming, the RTX 3080 which is positioned as the flagship for the masses and the RTX 3070 which is for the mainstream segment.

NVIDIA says the GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs pack second-gen ray-tracing cores, third-gen Tensor Cores and more capable multiprocessors that deliver faster frame rates and more detailed visuals in games. The new NVIDIA GPUs are the first to support up to 24GB of graphics memory and to utilize the faster GDDR6X VRAM modules. Other firsts include support for 8K gameplay and 4K gameplay at high refresh rate, HDMI 2.1 interface and support for AV1 codecs.

NVIDIA says the GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs employ dual axial flow through a cooling solution that features two fans, but it runs quieter than traditional dual axial coolers while delivering 2X better thermal output. The new second-gen ray-tracing cores are also claimed to twice more efficient, while the third-gen Tensor cores are also said to 2X more capable when it comes to AI-based workload.

Here’s how the three new GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs stack up against each other:

Source: NVIDIA