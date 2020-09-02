Nubia has today announced that its Red Magic 5S gaming smartphone is now available for sale globally, following the start of international pre-orders late last month. The Nubia Red Magic 5S is a true-blue flagship that goes the extra mile to deliver an unparalleled mobile experience by offering features such as capacitive shoulder trigger buttons, a dedicated fan under the hood for cooling, and an ultra-fast panel with 240Hz response rate.

The Nubia Red Magic is priced at $579 (€579 / £539) and can now be purchased from the official Red Magic global store in two colors – Sonic Silver and Pulse. For that asking price, you get a flashy device that comes equipped with a super smooth AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The device features two stereo speakers with DTS: X Ultra support, and 4D vibration feedback is there on the table as well.

Under the hood, you’ll find the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256 gigs of UFS3.1 storage. There are three cameras at the back, led by a 64MP main snapper that can record 8K videos at 15fps and 4K videos at 60fps. The 4,500mAh battery fitted inside the Red Magic 5S supports up to 55W wired fast charging, and there is support for dual-mode 5G as well.

Nubia Red Magic 5S specifications: