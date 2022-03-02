Nubia Z40 Pro comes with Apple's MagSafe-like charging tech

Nubia only recently announced its REDMAGIC 7 series. Along with the gaming smartphone, Nubia introduced also introduced the new Z40 Pro Gravity Edition which brings Apple's MagSafe-like wireless charging solution to Android.

When Apple launched the iPhone 12 series, it brought a whole new wireless charging solution to the smartphone world. The company added a magnetic ring around the Qi wireless charging coil so that the charger and coil always align. Nubia is now introducing a similar wireless solution to Android smartphones.

Nubia Z40 Pro Gravity Edition also comes with a magnetic ring around its Qi wireless charging coil that latches the device onto the wireless charger and makes sure it stays in place. However, the solution doesn't bring any other benefits over other wireless charging technology. Nubia hasn't specified the wireless charging speed on the Nubia Z40 Pro so we don't know how long it will take to fill its 4,600mAh battery. But, you can always utilize the 66W wired charging to fast charge the device.

Other than the fancy wireless charging mechanism, Nubia Z40 Pro comes with flagship-level specs. It features a 64MP Sony IMX787 sensor (35mm equivalent lens) and becomes the first android smartphone to come with this sensor. It is powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen1 processor. The company retails this variant of the Z40 Pro for CNY 3,400 (~$540) in China, but it is yet to reveal anything about its international availability.

Via: AndroidPolice