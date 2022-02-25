nubia Z40 Pro unveiled with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and 80W fast charging

Nubia just unveiled the new Z40 Pro. The new flagship device comes equipped with a new 64MP Sony IMX787 sensor with 35mm lens, and a special edition device is among the first to get magnetic wireless charging, and of course, there’s also a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 for power. Nubia also recently unveiled the new nubia REDMAGIC 7 series globally.

The brand new nubia Z40 Pro features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. The panel can go up to 1,000 nits of brightness, and it has a punch-hole cutout on the top center of the display, which houses the 16MP front-facing camera (via GSMArena).

On the inside, it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip inside with 8/12/16GB of RAM capacities, and 128/256/512GB and 1TB storage configurations. There are a total of five combinations that users can choose from and two colors.

Flipping the device to the back reveals the three-camera setup. The 64MP primary sensor has f/1.7 aperture, and it’s a 35mm lens with PDAF and OIS. The secondary lenses are 8MP periscope sensor with f/3.4 and up to 5-times optical zoom capabilities. The last camera is a 50MP f/2.2 ultrawide.

Nubia also revealed a special “Gravity Edition,” which supports the new magnetic charging feature. It has an ever so slightly smaller battery at 4,600 mAh and supports 66W fast wired charging. As expected, the changes and extra features also reflex on the price as it’s more expensive. The standard nubia Z40 Pro comes with a 5,000 mAh cell inside, and it supports 80W fast wired charging. The phone comes with MyOS 12, based on Android 12.

The nubia Z40 Pro will be available in Black, and Silver color options. The devices are currently only available in China, and it remains to be seen if they will be sold elsewhere globally. The nubia Z40 Pro will start at CNY 3,399 (~$540) for the standard 8/128GB model.