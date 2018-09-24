Nubia Z18S will have two screens, according to TENAA

It began with a short video on Chinese social network Weibo posted last week. The 9-second clip showed a slab with not only a display on its front, but another below a dual-camera system on its rear. And it was no Yotaphone — the rear panel was not black-and-white E Ink, but in vibrant color.

And the caption tagged ZTE-backed Nubia as the proprietor of that phone. Perhaps it may even be the Z18S, the sequel to a very interesting Z17S.

It seems that regulatory agency TENAA has backed that claim up. A new hardware entry tells of those two displays. One is a 6.26-inch LCD with resolution of 1080 x 2280 while what’s presumably the rearside screen is a 5.1-inch OLED unit with 720 x 1520 resolution.

Other specs include an octa-core processor with top speed of 2.65GHz, RAM options of 6GB or 8GB and storage options of 64GB or 128GB. The Android 8.1 device seems to only have those two rear cameras — 24-megapixel and 16-megapixel sensors — but a viewfinder on either side of the device would make the cameras usable.

Pictures were withheld from the TENAA application, so it’ll take some more time before we eventually make it to true visualization.