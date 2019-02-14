nubia MWC 2019 event will bring a foldable smartphone you can wear

Huawei will not be the only one showing off a foldable smartphone at MWC 2019. Energizer is also preparing one, and, in addition to other surprise announcements, nubia is joining the game. However, it’s with a twist, as the February 25 event invite that just got out refers to a foldable smartphone that you can wear on your hand.

With the tagline “Flex your Life”, ZTE-owned nubia isn’t trying hard to keep this a secret. The video below is pretty self-explanatory as a teaser, but if you want to see even more details, check out our hands-0n video with the nubia α at IFA 2018. It’s the same product, as in we’ve seen the prototype last year.

It’s not a smartwatch. It aims to be a full-fledged smartphone on your wrist. Since this will not be our first contact with the product, it will be interesting to see how nubia managed to polish it for prime time. Expect in-depth coverage of the nubia α, as well as everything else that’s worth mentioning at MWC 2019.