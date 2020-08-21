Nubia launched its latest wearable product, Nubia Watch in late July. It was announced alongside Nubia Red Magic TWS gaming Bluetooth earbuds and the Nubia Red Magic 5S. It is the successor of Nubia Alpha smartwatch that was launched by the company last year. It is priced at 1,799 (~$260) and comes in Black, Red, and Green color options.

The Nubia Watch looks like it comes from the future. It features a 4.01-inch (960×192 pixels) flexible bendable OLED display with 244 PPI pixel density. It s powered by the Qualcomm 8909W (Wear2100) SoC and comes with 1GB RAM and 8GB of storage. Moreover, it weighs just 98 grams.

As for connectivity options, the Nubia Watch includes eSIM 4G support, built-in GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and more. It packs a 420mAh battery that is charged via a proprietary magnetic pin. The wearable is touted to last 36 hours of regular use and 6.5 days on standby. It comes equipped with a silicone strap and an aluminum alloy dial. The smartwatch has a heart rate sensor, and it offers sleep and exercises data as well.