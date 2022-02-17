nubia REDMAGIC 7 series announced in China, coming to global markets next month

nubia took wraps off REDMAGIC 7 series smartphones in China today. The new smartphones come with high refresh rate displays, fast internals, an under-display camera, and much more. Here's everything you need to know about REDMAGIC 7 and REDMAGIC 7 Pro.

REDMAGIC 7 and 7 Pro

REDMAGIC 7 Pro is the company's flagship smartphone built for gaming. nubia has included the fastest available chipset for Android smartphones, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset, in both smartphones. In addition, the 7 Pro packs a hefty 5,000 mAh battery that is capable of 135W quick charging. nubia says the 7 Pro can be fully charged in only 15 minutes.

On the other hand, the standard REDMAGIC 7 is equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery that supports up to 120W air-cooled fast charging. nubia says the 7 can be fully charged in only 17 minutes. Both the smartphones run on Android 12 based REDMAGIC OS 5.0. This software comes with many features dedicated to improving the gaming experience, such as Game Space. Other features include controlling the screen refresh rate as per content, 120Hz screen cast, etc.

Talking about the screen, both the nubia REDMAGIC 7 smartphones come with a 6.8-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. It has a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. On the standard 7, the screen refreshes at up to 165Hz, while on the 7 Pro has a 120Hz refresh rate. The regular 7 has a touch sampling rate of 720Hz whereas the 7 Pro has a touch sampling rate of 960Hz. Other features include 500Hz touch sampling shoulder triggers that are configurable as per game improving the player’s gaming experience.

One of the interesting things about the nubia REDMAGIC 7 Pro is its under-display front camera. nubia says it has two cutting edge technologies: tripod-shaped pixel arrangement and wave-shaped electrode wiring which help in producing normal-looking photos. Another exclusive feature available in the REDMAGIC 7 Pro is the Red Core 1 chipset that is dedicated to four tasks: shoulder key enhancement, vibration enhancement, game lighting effect definition, and sound effect enhancement.

Both the 7 and the 7 Pro will be available in three colors: eye-catching Cyber Neon, black, and Deuterium Transparent. Cyber Neon and Night Knight includes cool lighting effects featuring the REDMAGIC logo light at the back and RGB breathing lights, whereas the Deuterium Transparent Edition includes a REDMAGIC logo light and RGB lights within the famed built-in turbofan that can be seen through the transparent back.

REDMAGIC 7 and 7 Pro: Pricing and Availability

nubia REDMAGIC 7 will be available in China from February 21, 2022. The global version of the REDMAGIC 7 will be announced on February 21 and the sale will start on March 10. Global pricing has not been announced for now, but in China, REDMAGIC 7 series is available for: