Nubia announced its latest RedMagic 6S Pro flagship device, it features a Snapdragon 888 Plus 5G chipset, comes with a 165Hz refresh rate display. It’s gaming-oriented specifications and look-wise, and the company promises a “comfortable and cooler” experience thanks to a number of changes.

Nubia is known for making some of the best and most powerful gaming phones in the industry, and the new RegMagic 6S Pro aims to make it even more premium and even more powerful. The Reg Magic 6S Pro has a large 6.8-inch AMOLED display with 165Hz refresh rate and 720Hz touch sampling rate.

It’s powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus 5G chipset and it has 12/18GB memory configurations, depending on the storage option you go for, which has 128/256/512GB variants. The Magic 6S Pro has integrated chase-change materials (PCM) for a more comfortable and cooler gaming experience and has introduced a new transparent design for gaming enthusiasts.

There are three cameras on the back, a 64MP main sensor with PDAF, an 8MP ultrawide, and a 2MP macro camera. The selfie shooter is an 8MP wide sensor. As for connectivity, there’s 5G a 3.5mm headphone jack, Wi-Fi 6e, Bluetooth 5.2, and NFC. The battery is 5,050 mAh for the international model, and it can be charged up to 100% in just 65 minutes, using the 66W power adapter. It also supports Power Delivery 3.0, and Quick Charge 5.

The Nubia RedMagic 6S Pro will be available globally from September 27 at $599, €599, £519 in Eclipse Black and Transparent colors. It’s currently unclear where you’ll be able to pick it up, but as the last generation Magic 6, you can pick it up from Amazon and at select retailers at brick and mortar stores across the nation.

