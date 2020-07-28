Nubia Red Magic TWS
Nubia has announced Red Magic TWS gaming earphones. The President of the company took to Chinese micro-blogging site Weibo to announce the development. He posted a short video render of the earphones.

While wired earphones are generally preferred for gaming audio, the Nubia Red Magic TWS earphones are optimized for gaming. It features an ultra low-latency mode with a delay of just 39ms when used with specific Nubia Red Magic gaming smartphone models. 

The design of the device is similar to what we’ve seen before on Nubia Red Magic gaming smartphones. It comes with LED lights on the earphones, and the charging case pulsing. The product will ensure very little delay in the sound, allowing smartphone gamers to quickly hear sound effects in games.

