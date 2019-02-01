Nubia Red Magic Mars goes up from $389, 10GB RAM version $549

With its craftily-programmed LED strip at its back, capacitive shoulder “buttons,” vapor-cooled, overclocked Snapdragon 835 performance and insane value pricing, Chinese manufacturer Nubia and its Red Magic Mars caught plenty of attention back at CES 2019 —the fact that the company was bringing the phone out of China and around the world piqued plenty of interest.

It had people stuck between a rock (well, a planet) and the competitively-priced Pocophone F1.

Well, it’s time to bring Mars to Earth. The phone is now on pre-order for EU markets as well as Canada and the United States. Pre-orders are active right now with no clear date on when deliveries would start.

The “Essential” tier, with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, is priced at $399 while the “Superior” version, with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, goes to $449. For this indeterminable pre-order period, Nubia is offering an introductory discount of $10 for all purchases.

Canadian customers should keep in mind that they will have to manually receive the device and pay import duties on the product.

The limited edition “Conqueror” with 10GB of RAM and 256GB of storage will be go up for limited sales at some point.

You can lodge your order at the source link below this story.