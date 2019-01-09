Nubia Red Magic Mars, budget-friendly gaming smartphone?
Gaming smartphones have become something important since last year. We have seen how many companies like Razer, and ASUS have presented some very impressive devices but their prices are a bit too high. Luckily for us, CES 2019 has been a great opportunity to see the new Nubia Red Magic Mars that’s gaming smartphone at a reasonable price.
The Nubia Red Magic Mars is a new gaming smartphone that includes a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, 6GB and 10GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage and a 6” FHD+ display. The best thing is that it’s only going to cost $399 and yes, it will be available in Europe and North America starting on January 31st. Of course, its design makes it look more like a gaming phone, and especially when we see its LED light strip that’s fully customizable through software options, and its touch sensitive buttons along the side of the device.
