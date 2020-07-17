Red Magic 5S
Nubia confirmed the arrival of its new phone recently. The brand will be launching the Nubia Red Magic 5S as its third gaming phone in 2020. Now, the company has revealed some specifications of the device. The teaser suggests that it will come with LPDDR5 RAM. Further, it will feature UFS 3.1 storage.

To recall, the Nubia Red Magic 5G launched earlier this year, was the first smartphone with a 144Hz refresh rate AMOLED display. It includes LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.0 storage. In contrast, the Red Magic 5S will come with UFS 3.1 storage. It will also feature “Magic Write”, a patented proprietary read-write optimization technology to “deliver long-lasting performance”.

Moreover, the device is confirmed to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset. The same SoC will power the competition including the ASUS ROG Phone 3 and Lenovo Legion Gaming Phone.

