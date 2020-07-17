Red Magic 5S
We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

Nubia confirmed the arrival of its new phone recently. The brand will be launching the Nubia Red Magic 5S as its third gaming phone in 2020. Now, the company has revealed some specifications of the device. The teaser suggests that it will come with LPDDR5 RAM. Further, it will feature UFS 3.1 storage.

To recall, the Nubia Red Magic 5G launched earlier this year, was the first smartphone with a 144Hz refresh rate AMOLED display. It includes LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.0 storage. In contrast, the Red Magic 5S will come with UFS 3.1 storage. It will also feature “Magic Write”, a patented proprietary read-write optimization technology to “deliver long-lasting performance”.

Moreover, the device is confirmed to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset. The same SoC will power the competition including the ASUS ROG Phone 3 and Lenovo Legion Gaming Phone.

Via: Gizmochina

You May Also Like
OnePlus Nord packs four rear cameras with a 48MP main snapper
The rest of the cameras include an 8MP wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro shooter, and 2MP portrait camera.
OnePlus Nord Cases
You can pre-order the OnePlus Nord in India starting today
Those who pre-order the device will receive two surprise gift boxes
OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord: Here are all its specifications
It could pack a 4115mAh battery with support for Warp Charge 30T