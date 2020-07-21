Nubia recently confirmed that it will be launching a new gaming phone soon. Now, the launch date has been announced. The Nubia Red Magic 5S gaming phone will go official on July 28 in China. It will be an upgraded version of the Red Magic 5G that was launched earlier this year.

The Nubia Red Magic 5S will feature a 320Hz touch sampling rate shoulder buttons. Moreover, it will sport a 144Hz refresh rate display with a 240Hz touch sampling rate. For reference, touch sampling rate is the number of times the screen can sense touch inputs in a second.

The brand has already revealed that its upcoming gaming phone will come equipped with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. It will also feature “Magic Write”, a patented proprietary read-write optimization technology to “deliver long-lasting performance.” It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC.

Via: Gizmochina