Nubia Red Magic 5S
We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

Nubia launched the Red Magic 5S in late July. The smartphone is now available for global pre-orders, starting at $579 / €579 / £539. This pre-order period will be open for one week. After this period, the RedMagic 5S will be available for global purchase on September 2.

The Nubia Red Magic 5S offers a 6.65-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, It features ICE 4.0 Active Liquid-Cooling with Turbo Fan + Ice Dock. The gaming phone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 SoC. It sports a 64MP triple rear camera setup and packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 55W fast charging.

It comes equipped with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Moreover, it comes equipped with 320Hz shoulder triggers to aid you in a better gaming experience. The Red Magic 5S will be available in two different color options.

You May Also Like
Redmi 8A Dual
Redmi 8A gets Android 10 update globally
It also brings the August 2020 security patch.
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S21 might feature S-Pen support
Samsung is also looking forward to introducing a Galaxy Z Fold “3” with S Pen support.
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra may include a Bright HM2 108MP camera
New rumors suggest that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra may include the successor of the ISOCELL Bright HM1 108MP camera sensor