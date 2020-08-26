Nubia Red Magic 5S
Nubia launched the Red Magic 5S in late July. The smartphone is now available for global pre-orders, starting at $579 / €579 / £539. This pre-order period will be open for one week. After this period, the RedMagic 5S will be available for global purchase on September 2.

The Nubia Red Magic 5S offers a 6.65-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, It features ICE 4.0 Active Liquid-Cooling with Turbo Fan + Ice Dock. The gaming phone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 SoC. It sports a 64MP triple rear camera setup and packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 55W fast charging.

It comes equipped with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Moreover, it comes equipped with 320Hz shoulder triggers to aid you in a better gaming experience. The Red Magic 5S will be available in two different color options.

