It appears that the trend of launching limited edition phones with a transparent back panel is not going anywhere. Xiaomi has done it for the past two years, and now, Nubia is jumping the transparent edition bandwagon in 2020 with the upcoming Red Magic 5G gaming phone.

Ni Fei, President of the Nubia brand, shared a small clip that shows the Nubia Red Magic 5G’s transparent edition in full view. And to be honest, it looks pretty cool, as it stands out from the crowd of glass slab phones with a boring design.

The see-through back panel will let users take a peek at its key internals such as the more efficient 15,000rpm fan, the Snapdragon 865 chip powering it, the LPDDR5 RAM and 5G modules, and more. We’ll get to know more about it when the phone goes official on March 12.

Source: Weibo