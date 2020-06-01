After its debut in March earlier this year, the Nubia Red Magic 5G went on sale a month later, but the Hot Rod color option was yet to become available for international buyers. The wait is finally over. Nubia is running a pre-order event from June 1 and until June 8 for the Red Magic 5G’s eye-catching Hot Rod shade.

This particular variant packs 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage, and will set you back by $579 (€579 / £539) based on your location. Once the pre-order period is over, buyers across the globe can purchase Nubia’s gaming phone – which is also the world’s first to pack a 144Hz display – in its slick new avatar.

As part of the pre-order event, Nubia will cherry-pick 60 lucky buyers who will win any one item out of 5 Magic Adapters, 5 Pro-handles, and 50 protective cases for the phone. In addition to the new Hot Rod shade, you can also purchase the Nubia Red Magic 5G in Pulse Blue and Eclipse Black colors.

