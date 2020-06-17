Nubia might not be a big name in the international smartphone market, but the company has made some solid gaming phones under the Red Magic brand, with the latest one being the Red Magic 5G. After debuting in March and going on sale globally the following month, Nubia is now putting the 12GB+128GB variant of the phone up for sale internationally.

Notably, this 12GB RAM variant flaunts the Eclipse Black paintjob, which looks quite slick and goes well with the phone’s gamer-esque aesthetics. The new Nubia Red Magic 5G variant is now up for grabs priced at $599 (~€599/ £559), while the official US website will start selling it June 22 onwards.

That $599 price tag is quite sweet and gives you four additional gigs of RAM for a $20 premium, as the 8GB RAM model with the same storage capacity will set you back by $579. The rest of Nubia Red Magic 5G’s internals are equally impressive too, and you also get two capacitive shoulder buttons for a console-like gaming experience. You can read more about the specs here.

Nubia Red Magic 5G Eclipse Black