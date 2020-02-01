Author
Tags

Looking at all the information coming in for the Nubia Red Magic 5G, we can safely it will be a beast of a phone. The latest rumor claims that the handset will have support for 80W fast charging.

Nubia’s President Ni Fei took to Weibo to tease the new fast charging technology of the Nubia Red Magic 5G. He posted an image that shows charging log of the upcoming gaming phone,

Teaser image posted byNi Fei

The teaser reveals a current of 9.6 amps with a voltage of 8.4 that equates to an 80W power flow.

The Nubia Red Magic 5G is already rumored to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset and have dual-mode 5G. Further, is tipped to have a 144Hz refresh rate display.

Source – Weibo

You May Also Like

Apparently, future 6G speeds could give us up to 1TB/s

The Chinese Ministry of Science and Technology have already started to work on the next-generation 6G network that would give us amazing speeds

It seems that Apple will have to include USB-C ports in their future devices

The parliament of the European Union has voted in favor of creating laws that could make Apple start including USB-C ports in their future devices
16-inch MacBook Pro

Today’s deals include the MacBook Pro, Apple Watch Series 4, and more

These are some of the best deals available today, and they include the latest 16-inch MacBook Pro a wide selection of Apple Watch Series 4 and more