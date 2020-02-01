Looking at all the information coming in for the Nubia Red Magic 5G, we can safely it will be a beast of a phone. The latest rumor claims that the handset will have support for 80W fast charging.

Nubia’s President Ni Fei took to Weibo to tease the new fast charging technology of the Nubia Red Magic 5G. He posted an image that shows charging log of the upcoming gaming phone,

Teaser image posted byNi Fei

The teaser reveals a current of 9.6 amps with a voltage of 8.4 that equates to an 80W power flow.

The Nubia Red Magic 5G is already rumored to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset and have dual-mode 5G. Further, is tipped to have a 144Hz refresh rate display.

Source – Weibo